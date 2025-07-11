Everyone’s Favorite Alien Turns 43

It was 43 years ago today, on July 11, 1982, that an extraterrestrial named E.T. phoned his way into our hearts!

“E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was a huge hit at the movie theater. It became the highest-grossing film of all time, overtaking “Star Wars,” at least until director/producer Steven Spielberg’s 1993 film “Jurassic Park” unseated it. The film was nominated for nine Oscars, winning four, including Best Original Score, Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, and Best Sound Editing.

The story of the little alien who becomes stranded on Earth and makes a best friend in Elliott charmed audiences everywhere. In honor of E.T.’s 43rd birthday, here are 5 things you may not have known about the film!

#1 Steven Spielberg created the character of E.T. because he was lonely. Spielberg said his parents’ divorce in 1960 hit him hard, and he created an imaginary alien friend to fill the void. He remembered the imaginary friend while away from family and friends during the filming of “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and told screenwriter Melissa Mathison. She wrote a first draft of the film in just eight weeks time.

#2 Columbia Pictures first reviewed the script, but they felt it had limited potential. They said the script was not good or scary enough – so Spielberg took it to Universal Pictures!

#3 The voice of E.T. ended up being a mix of people! Most of the work was performed by Pat Welsh, who was paid $380. The voices of 16 others were also recorded, including Spielberg and sounds from otters and horses!

#4 The film is in the United States National Film Registry of the Library of Congress, because it’s “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

#5 There are sequels! Spielberg and Mathison wrote “E.T. II: Nocturnal Fears.” The plot had Elliott and the gang kidnapped by evil aliens and they call on E.T. for help. They ditched it. But in 2019, there was a short commercial called “A Holiday Reunion,” showing E.T. returning to Earth for the holidays. Check it out below, along with the iconic “phone home” scene!