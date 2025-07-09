Brandy & Monica Together Again

They famously fought over a boy in their hit song in 1998. Now Brandy & Monica are coming back together for a co-headlining tour, fittingly called The Boy Is Mine Tour!

Tickets are on sale now for the tour, with its planned 24-stops around the country. It will kick off October 26 in Cincinnati and end December 7 in Houston.

Special guests will also make appearances on the tour – Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and American Idol winner Jamal Roberts.

Brandy called it a full-circle moment in a news release announcing the tour. “Monica and I coming together again isn’t just about the music — it’s about honoring where we came from and how far we’ve both come. ‘The Boy Is Mine’ was a defining chapter in R&B, and to share the stage all these years later is bigger than a reunion — it’s a celebration of growth, sisterhood, and the love our fans have given us from day one,” she said.

Brandy & Monica have collaborated several times over the years, including in 2012 with “It All Belongs to Me,” and they were also featured on Ariana Grande’s “The Boy Is Mine” remix in 2024.

Check out a short video announcing the tour, and then revisit how it all started with “The Boy Is Mine” music video. The song spent 13 weeks at No. 1 and was the best-selling single of 1998.