2026 MTV VMAs: What To Know

The 2026 MTV Video Music Awards are this Sunday – and the buzz is building!

The VMAs always tend to make some news – by pushing the envelope with performances, the unscripted moments on stage, and the crazy outfits that attendees wear, just to name a few!

This year’s show is already making waves – so here’s what you need to know before Sunday!

Snoop Dogg is hosting the show. He’s been nominated 13 times and won three. In a news release, he said, “MTV and the VMAs have been part of my story since the beginning. Some of the biggest moments of my career happened on that stage and on MTV – they gave hip hop a place to be loud, fearless, and seen by the whole world. So to come back now and host the VMAs, all these years later, that’s a full-circle moment for me.”

This could, once again, be a very good night for Madonna! She will open the show with her first performance there since 2003. It’s been 27 years since she won a VMA, but this year, she is up for a record 13 nominations. The only other musician to rack up that many noms in a single year was Lady Gaga in 2010.

Taylor Swift could also have a very good night. She will receive the inaugural MTV VMA Artist Director Award, bringing her total VMA count to 31, the most of any artist in history. She will also debut her music video for the new single, “Patient Zero,” during the VMAs.

Nirvana will receive this year’s Video Vanguard Award. They will be the first band to receive the honor since Duran Duran in 2003.

There will be a couple of tributes to pay attention to. Kacey Musgraves will perform and pay tribute to Dolly Parton. and RAYE, SOMBR, and Teddy Swims will honor George Michael.

You can still vote in 13 categories by going to vote.mtv.com.

And, be sure to watch the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 27, at 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+.