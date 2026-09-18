‘Barely Breathing’ Singer Duncan Sheik Has Died

The man who brought us the hit song “Barely Breathing” in 1996 and later, the Tony Award-winning musical “Spring Awakening,” has died.

Duncan Sheik, 56, died Thursday night, according to a post on his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duncan Sheik (@theduncansheik)

An earlier post just one day earlier stated that Sheik was receiving medical care and was in critical condition but stable. It is not known what he was being treated for.

Sheik’s song, “Barely Breathing,” spent 55 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 16. He would become best known for the Broadway musical “Spring Awakening,” which ran for over 860 performances beginning in 2006.

The musical was adapted from a 16th-century play and included music by Sheik and lyrics by playwright Steven Sater. The musical pushed the envelope with sensitive themes including incest, abortion, and suicide. It’s intended partly as a warning that teens need good information about sex to avoid tragic mistakes.

In 2015, Sheik told the Los Angeles Times: “I love Stephen Sondheim. But it’s my mission to make sure that the theater is paying attention to what the rest of the world is listening to.”

Sheik also helped develop musicals based on “American Psycho” and “Alice in Wonderland.”

He is survived by his parents, wife, and daughter.