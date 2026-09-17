Madonna To Open VMAs

Madonna remains the queen of music videos and she will once again reign with the opening performance at the MTV Video Music Awards!

This will be her first live performance at the show in 23 years!

She is having a big moment right now thanks to her album Confessions II, the sequel to her 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and there are already whispers of Grammy nods. She is nominated for 11 VMAs this year.

Madonna last performed at the VMAs in 2003, in that performance with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

Snoop Dogg will host this year’s awards show on September 27th. It will air live on CBS and MTV and stream on Paramount+.