Tickets Still Available For Big Janet Jackson ‘Control’ Concert

Tickets are still available for Janet Jackson’s December concert in Florida, which will be filmed for an upcoming concert movie in celebration of the 40th anniversary of her iconic album, Control.

The concert is set for December 12 at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. It will be presented by Airtab Music, and will “bring together one of the most influential artists of all time with an ambitious, cinematic celebration of the music and live performances that have defined generations.”

The concert film is expected to include Jackson’s performance, plus behind-the-scenes access.

The Control album was released in 1986 and featured hit songs like “What Have You Done For Me Lately,” “Nasty,” and “Control.”

We don’t have a release date yet for the concert film, but it’s expected to be released globally.

“Few artists have changed the course of popular music the way Janet Jackson has,” said Dennis Cunningham, Founder and CEO of Airtab Music. “Control wasn’t simply a hit album—it was a cultural turning point that empowered an entire generation and redefined what a global superstar could be. We are incredibly proud that Airtab Music is producing this landmark film in partnership with Janet, Randy Jackson and their team. Janet Jackson: Control 40 — The Airtab Music Movie represents exactly the kind of ambitious global music entertainment we want Airtab Music to be known for: iconic artists, extraordinary live moments and premium filmed experiences built to reach audiences around the world.”

You can check for tickets here.



