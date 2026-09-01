George Michael Concert Film Will Wow You

The job of a trailer is to tease you and get you excited to see the finished product. Well, consider us hyped and eager to watch “George Michael: The Faith Tour!”

The new clip includes unreleased footage of Michael’s shows in Paris during his 1988 Faith Tour. Check it out!

The clip has “Careless Whisper,” “Father Figure,” “I Want Your Sex,” and “Faith,” of course, as it’s the title of the tour and the movie!

Michael had a huge career in pop music and pop culture. He was half of the best-selling duo Wham! before his successful solo career. He won two Grammys, had 10 No. 1 songs on the Billboard chart, and is a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

He died at age 53 of heart disease on Christmas Day in 2016.

The movie will hit theaters on December 11. It will be accompanied by a short film, narrated by Michael from a previously unreleased interview.