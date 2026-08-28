‘Michael 2’ Confirmed As Janet Film May Be In The Works

On the eve of Michael Jackson’s birthday, we can confirm the sequel to the highly successful biopic “Michael” is a go – and there could be a film about little sister Janet in the works, too!

First off – Lionsgate Motion Picture Group said “Michael 2” will begin filming toward the end of this year or early next year. Chairman Adam Fogelson said on the timeline for hitting theaters: “I think that end of calendar ’27 and the first half of calendar ’28 would be the current thought of roughly where the movie would go.”

As for what moviegoers can expect, he went on to say: “We do have a number of sequences, particularly some big musical sequences, that were shot previously, that are almost sure to be incorporated, but we are mostly focused right now on how to make sure we can deliver, at the right price, the biggest, best sequel. That is what the audience is going to want and deserve after the experience we gave them the first time. So we’re not ready to give guidance on the budget yet, but we certainly will be able to take advantage of some stuff that we previously shot, as I had said before.”

“Michael 2” is expected to pick where the first movie left off, focusing on Jackson’s life through the late ’80s and into the ’90s and 2000s, along with the albums Dangerous and HIStory.

The King of Pop’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will again star in the sequel. He also recently indicated that his aunt, Janet Jackson, who declined to be part of “Michael,” could bring her own story to the big screen. Jaafar told GQ Middle East that “I don’t want to speak too early, but Janet has ideas of maybe doing her own film… So having someone portrayed in this and then choosing a different actor for her own is just…,” he said.

So, stay tuned!