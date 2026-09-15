Oasis Back on Tour in 2027

Including a Historic Return to Knebworth

Oasis fans who thought the band’s reunion might be a one-time trip down memory lane can relax. Liam and Noel Gallagher are keeping the comeback going with a massive 38-date tour planned for 2027.

The newly announced tour will take Oasis across Britain, Ireland, continental Europe and the United States. It begins with five concerts in Glasgow in May before heading to the band’s hometown of Manchester for an impressive 11-show residency at Etihad Stadium.

From there, the Gallagher brothers and company will visit cities including Munich, Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris and Rome. American fans will also get another opportunity to see the reunited band when the tour reaches Boston and Las Vegas.

But the most nostalgic stop has been saved for last.

Oasis Is Going Back to Knebworth

The tour will conclude with four concerts at Knebworth in September 2027, almost exactly 30 years after Oasis performed two of the biggest shows of the band’s original run.

In August 1996, an estimated 250,000 people watched Oasis perform at Knebworth over two nights. Even more remarkable, approximately 2.5 million people reportedly tried to buy tickets. At the time, that represented nearly five percent of the United Kingdom’s population.

Those concerts came as Oasis was riding the enormous success of (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? and songs including “Wonderwall,” “Don’t Look Back in Anger,” “Champagne Supernova” and “Some Might Say.” The performances became a defining moment for both the band and the entire Britpop era.

Returning to Knebworth three decades later gives the new tour a natural grand finale. It’s more than another stadium booking. It’s Oasis returning to the place where the band’s popularity reached almost unbelievable proportions.

A Reunion That Fans Waited Years to See

Oasis broke up in 2009 after years of tension between Liam and Noel finally reached the breaking point. The brothers went on to build separate careers, frequently trading insults through interviews and social media while dismissing questions about a possible reunion.

That changed when Oasis announced its return in 2024.

The band finally stepped back onto the concert stage in Cardiff in 2025, ending a 16-year absence. Reviews were enthusiastic, and fans packed stadiums to hear the songs that helped define ’90s British rock.

The demand also created plenty of frustration. Thousands of people spent hours waiting online for tickets, only to encounter prices that had increased dramatically by the time they reached the front of the queue.

Promoters say standard ticket prices for the 2027 tour will be fixed, ranging from £71.50 to £266.60. Fans will also need to register for access to a ticket-purchasing window, a system intended to create a more orderly process and discourage resellers.

Whether that will make landing a ticket any easier remains to be seen. This is Oasis, after all, and demand is likely to be enormous once again.

The Oasis Comeback Keeps Growing

The reunion has already expanded beyond the concert stage. A documentary titled Oasis: Don’t Look Back in Anger, chronicling the band’s return, premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this month.

Now the 2027 tour is turning what might have been a short-lived reunion into a genuine new chapter for the band.

There’s no announcement of a new Oasis album, and nobody should assume that years of tension between the Gallagher brothers have magically disappeared. For the moment, however, Liam and Noel are sharing a stage, the band is sounding strong and another generation of fans is getting the opportunity to experience these songs live.

For anyone who grew up with “Wonderwall,” “Live Forever,” “Supersonic” and “Champagne Supernova” blasting from the radio, that alone once seemed almost impossible.

Oasis has already pulled off one of rock’s most unlikely reunions. In 2027, the band will take that reunion around the world before bringing everything back to Knebworth, the place where Oasis once looked and sounded like the biggest band on the planet.

For longtime fans, it could be the closest thing possible to stepping back into 1996.

Source: Reuters.