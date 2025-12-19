‘A Different World’ Is Coming Back!

The spin-off that became a hit TV series is now getting a sequel!

The follow-up to “A Different World” is now a go, as reported by Deadline this week. Netflix will air 10 half-hour episodes, although a premiere date has not been set.

The original “A Different World” aired from 1987 to 1993. It followed Lisa Bonet’s “The Cosby Show” character, Denise Huxtable, as she went off to Hillman College, a fictional historically black college in Virginia. Bonet left after the first season, and the show focused on characters like Dwayne Wayne, Whitley Gilbert, Freddie Brooks, Jaleesa Vinson, and Ron Johnson.

Some of those original cast members will reprise their roles on the sequel.

The premise of the new show is this: Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert’s daughter, Deborah Wayne, is now attending Hillman College, just as her parents did. Jasmine Guy (Whitley) and Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne) will reprise their roles, as will Darryl M. Bell (Ron) and Cree Summer (Freddie).

Debbie Allen, who played Whitley’s psychiatrist in the original series, is also returning as executive producer/director of the first few episodes.

She released a statement: “These beloved characters are returning in a major way that respects their history while engaging exciting storylines that are relevant to issues of today. As the story unfolds, there will be more cast surprises in store for longtime fans.”

Stay tuned for the airdate! In the meantime, check out the theme songs for the show over the years… Aretha Franklin and Boyz II Men all lending their vocal talents!