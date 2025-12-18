Mariah Carey To Open The Olympics

Mariah Carey has big plans for 2026!

She will headline the Winter Olympics opening ceremony in Milan, Italy, on February 6.

She shared the news in an Instagram reel this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Milano Cortina 2026 (@milanocortina2026)

Carey will perform at the San Siro stadium. The official Olympics account also shared the news, writing: “Mariah Carey is the first major international guest to be announced for the Milano Cortina 2026 opening ceremony… World-renowned for her voice and musical legacy that spans generations and cultures, Mariah’s career beautifully reflects the main theme of the opening ceremony: harmony.”

Carey also released a song in 2010, “100%,” that benefitted Team USA at the Winter Olympics in Vancouver.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will be February 6-22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. Athletes from around the world will compete in winter sports, including skiing, figure skating, hockey, and more. There’s even a new sport – ski-mo, short for ski mountaineering! For more, check the Olympics’ website.