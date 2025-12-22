Barry Manilow Says Lung Cancer Diagnosis Was ‘Pure Luck’

Barry Manilow serenaded the crowd at the KFC Yum! Center on Monday, August 21, 2023.

Singer Barry Manilow just revealed he has lung cancer and called the diagnosis “pure luck.”

Manilow posted a message to fans on his Instagram page, sharing his diagnosis and treatment plan.

Manilow said he had experienced six weeks of bronchitis and then relapsed five weeks. He wrote that his doctor ordered an MRI just to be safe, and that’s when the cancer was discovered.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barry Manilow (@barrymanilowofficial)

The surgery to remove the spot is set for late December, and then Manilow will need a month to recover. However, it seems the cancer was detected early enough that no chemotherapy or radiation will be necessary.

The recovery time means that the 82-year-old Manilow will need to postpone his January concerts. He will return to his Las Vegas residency at the Westgate just in time for Valentine’s Day, performing February 12-14, 2026.

Tickets already purchased for the January shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Manilow’s career has spanned 60 years in the entertainment industry. Hit songs include “Copacabana (At the Copa),” “I Write The Songs,” and “Mandy.”

Join us in sending good wishes to Manilow for rest, recovery, and healing!

 

 

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

The #1 Classic Rock Song of 2025 Is…

Christmas

Most Popular Christmas Toys of the ’80s & ’90s

Entertainment News

‘A Different World’ Is Coming Back!

Entertainment News

Mariah Carey To Open The Olympics

More Stories

Joe Jonas Has An Issue And It’s Totally Relatable

Soap Star Anthony Geary Has Died

Director Rob Reiner and Wife Killed In Their Home, Son…

The Perfect Holiday Gift For The ‘Friends’ Fan

1 of 244