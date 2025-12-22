Barry Manilow Says Lung Cancer Diagnosis Was ‘Pure Luck’

Singer Barry Manilow just revealed he has lung cancer and called the diagnosis “pure luck.”

Manilow posted a message to fans on his Instagram page, sharing his diagnosis and treatment plan.

Manilow said he had experienced six weeks of bronchitis and then relapsed five weeks. He wrote that his doctor ordered an MRI just to be safe, and that’s when the cancer was discovered.

The surgery to remove the spot is set for late December, and then Manilow will need a month to recover. However, it seems the cancer was detected early enough that no chemotherapy or radiation will be necessary.

The recovery time means that the 82-year-old Manilow will need to postpone his January concerts. He will return to his Las Vegas residency at the Westgate just in time for Valentine’s Day, performing February 12-14, 2026.

Tickets already purchased for the January shows will be honored for the rescheduled dates.

Manilow’s career has spanned 60 years in the entertainment industry. Hit songs include “Copacabana (At the Copa),” “I Write The Songs,” and “Mandy.”

Join us in sending good wishes to Manilow for rest, recovery, and healing!