A First Look At The New Pee-Wee Documentary

If you spent your Saturday mornings yelling “AAAHHH” when you heard the secret word, you’ll probably be very excited to watch the new documentary on Pee-wee Herman!

“Pee-wee’s Playhouse” kept us entertained from 1986 to 1990, thanks to Paul Reubens’ portrayal of a guy in a bowtie and gray suit. That show, and Reubens, is now the focus of a two-part documentary premiering next month on HBO and Max.

The HBO Original documentary, “Pee-wee as Himself,” premieres Friday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

The synopsis states it features a “soul-baring interview” with Reubens and “is a window into his never-before-discussed personal life.” Reubens sat down for the interviews before he died in 2023 from cancer.

The synopsis goes on: “Determined to correct the record and tell the factual story of his life, Reubens excavates his kaleidoscopic influences, origins in the circus and avant-garde performance theater and career choices, while reflecting on the reasoning behind — and the consequences of — severing his beloved alter ego from his authentic self.”

The trailer is out now – and consider us hooked and waiting for May 23rd to watch!