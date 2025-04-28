The 2025 Rock Hall Inductees Are…

Cyndi Lauper
July 24, 2018; Hollywood, FL, USA; Cyndi Lauper performs at the Hard Rock Event Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

The results are in!

A total of seven new groups and artists will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The acts were revealed Sunday night during “American Idol.”

Drum roll please… here they are!

  • Bad Company
  • Chubby Checker
  • Joe Cocker
  • Cyndi Lauper
  • Outkast
  • Soundgarden

Those who were nominated but were not chosen this year include The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, and Oasis.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Disney+ on November 8.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

A First Look At The New Pee-Wee Documentary

Entertainment News

Big News From NKOTB On Their Official Day!

Entertainment News

Bryan Adams: New tour, new label, new album

Entertainment News

Rock Hall Inductees To Be Announced In New Way

More Stories

Legendary Musician’s Daughter Releases Her Own Album

Most popular Easter treats

The story of Billy & Christie

A TLC Musical?

1 of 204