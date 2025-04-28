The 2025 Rock Hall Inductees Are…
The results are in!
A total of seven new groups and artists will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. The acts were revealed Sunday night during “American Idol.”
Drum roll please… here they are!
- Bad Company
- Chubby Checker
- Joe Cocker
- Cyndi Lauper
- Outkast
- Soundgarden
Those who were nominated but were not chosen this year include The Black Crowes, Billy Idol, Mariah Carey, and Oasis.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on Disney+ on November 8.