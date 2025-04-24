Big News From NKOTB On Their Official Day!

It’s New Kids on the Block Day!

Former Massachusetts governor Michael Dukakis designated April 24 as NKOTB’s official day in 1989.

This year, to celebrate, the group announced a new 35th anniversary edition of their 1990 album, “Step by Step!”

The new reissue will feature new songs, new remixes, live tracks, and behind-the-scenes material. It’s perfect for any Blockhead!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Kids On The Block (@nkotb)

Donnie, Joey, Danny, Jordan, and Jon are one of the biggest boy bands in the world – selling millions of records and still performing to thousands of adoring fans.

Danny told People Magazine that he’s proud to re-release “Step by Step.” “I think Hangin’ Tough is the album that always gets talked about most because it’s how people came to know us and it was so big, but Step by Step is really important to us as a band — back in 1990 and still today. I feel like that record is significant and I’m glad it’s being celebrated,” he said.

The re-issue will go on sale June 13, but you can now pre-order.

Fans will hear songs from both albums when the guys hit the stage in Las Vegas for their residency this summer. “The Right Stuff” show will run June 20-July 5, November 1-15, and February 14-28, 2026 at the Park MGM.

Oh, and the guys are also doing something else – a guided sleep story collection with the Calm app. It’s called “Step by Step To Sleep,” and features the guys telling soothing stories to lull their fans to dreamland. Jordan said: “At first, I was like this is corny — then I thought it was cute. I took some of that sleep advice to heart. I was like, hmm, let me try to turn the temperature down to sleep in a cooler room and it actually works. I don’t want to move because I’m so cold. But, you know, I am sleeping better now.”

So cool – and so much to look forward to from NKOTB!