A Spice Girls World Tour?

The Spice Girls released their hit song “Wannabe” in 1996 – and they may be talking about a very special way to mark its 30th anniversary!

Melanie C (Sporty Spice) recently went on an Australian radio show and said: “It’s 30 years next year since the release of Wannabe. We have to do something special. Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!”

WHAT?!? That would be huge!

Melanie also said the same thing to Apple Music recently: “There has to be something befitting of 30 years since Wannabe. Once a Spice Girl, always a Spice Girl. We all feel like that, but we now are getting together because we know if we’re going to do anything, we have to start planning to get things right. We have to start making the plans right now and putting them into action. So fingers crossed.”

So here’s hoping the original Spice Girl lineup – Mel C, Geri Haliwell-Horner (Ginger Spice), Mel B (Scary Spice), Emma Bunton (Baby Spice), and Victoria Beckham (Posh Spice) will ALL decide to reunite for whatever is in the works!

In 2019, Beckham opted out of the “Spice World” UK tour.

The Spice Girls redefined what it meant to be a girl group in the 1990s. Their debut single “Wannabe” reached No. 1 in 37 countries around the world. The debut album became the best-selling album by a female group in history.

The group went on hiatus in 2000, but reunited twice – for a performance at the 2012 Summer Olympics closing ceremony, and for two tours, one in 2007-08 and 2019.