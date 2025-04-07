New spin on this Throwback song from ’86

Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park, Saturday October 5, 2024.

We love an unexpected collaboration and boy, does this fit the bill!

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa is on her Radical Optimism tour and just wrapped up performances in Australia and New Zealand.

She welcomed Crowded House frontman Neil Finn to the stage in Auckland for a cover of their 1986 hit song “Don’t Dream It’s Over.”

Crowded House was an Australian and New Zealand rock band. Their other big hit in the U.S. was “Something So Strong” in 1987. The group disbanded in 1996, but reunited with a new lineup in 2020. They released a new album, “Gravity Stairs,” last year.

Just for fun, we’ve also included the original music video – check it out!

