Throwback ’90s Songs Surge At The Winter Olympics

If you’ve been watching the Winter Olympics, specifically the ice skating competitions, you’ve probably heard some familiar tunes!

This year’s rhythm dance event theme is “The Music, Dance Styles and Feeling of the 1990s!”

So, all of the rhythm dance figure skating events are using music from that beloved decade of 30 years ago!

The song “Maria” by Ricky Martin was used by THREE teams: Finland, Sweden, and Spain, reportedly just a coincidence.

USA’s Madison Chock and Evan Bates skated to a medley of songs from Lenny Kravitz, including “American Woman,” “Fly Away,” and “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

Also from Team USA, Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik skated to “Poison” and “Something in Your Eyes” by Bell Biv DeVoe.

Canada’s Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier used RuPaul’s “Supermodel (You Better Work)” and “I’m Too Sexy” by Right Said Fred.

France’s Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron skated to Madonna’s hit song “Vogue.”

And, Britain’s Lilah Fair and Lewis Gibson skated to the Spice Girls with “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life.”

Cool to hear our favorite songs on the world stage!