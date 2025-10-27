Aerosmith and… Steve Martin???

This is totally unexpected – and awesome!

Comedian and actor Steve Martin, of “The Jerk” and “Only Murders in the Building,” shared on his social media pages that he’s playing banjo on a Steven Tyler song!

He shared the text exchange “for no particular reason” and we had to know more!

So here’s the story… Aerosmith and Yungblud collaborated on a new song, “My Only Angel.” It came out last month – but now they’ve released another version, called the “Desert Rose Version,” that features some bluegrass banjo strumming by Steve Martin!

Tyler reached out to Martin, as you can see in the text exchange, and Martin recorded his part remotely.

Aerosmith’s website said “The addition gives the new version its defining final moment: a soulful ending that trades the drive of the original for a grounded, textured feel, with Martin’s standout banjo solo carrying the song to its finish.”

Martin played banjo in a band before moving to comedy, and will often play the banjo during his sets.

Take a listen and see what you think!