‘The Bear’ and ‘Springsteen’ Star Finally Gets HS Diploma

Jeremy Allen White is a pretty accomplished guy.

He stars in the critically acclaimed series “The Bear,” he’s playing Bruce Springsteen in the new biopic “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” he’s won two Emmys and three Golden Globes. But until recently, he didn’t have a high school diploma!

White appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” and explained that his high school years were rough. “I wasn’t a good student became I didn’t go to school enough. And so I didn’t get all my credits and so I never graduated from high school,” he told the hosts.

White is 34 now and invited his former teacher, Mr. Greg Parente, to the premiere of his new Springsteen movie. He knew Mr. Parente was a huge Springsteen fan. But he was not expecting Mr. Parente to bring a gift with him!

“And I open it up and it is my high school diploma. So as of last night, at 34 years old, I graduated high school,” White said.

A pretty cool reward for White, who is also generating praise for his portrayal of Springsteen. The movie shows Springsteen reconciling the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past as he records his album “Nebraska” in the early 1980s.