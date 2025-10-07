Today in 1989: Paula Abdul Goes No. 1

Today was a very big day in the life of Paula Abdul!

Her debut album, Forever Your Girl, went No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart on October 7, 1989, more than a year after it was released!

The album marked a turning point for Abdul – up to that point, she was mostly known as a choreographer for clients like Janet Jackson and George Michael. This album transformed Abdul in a pop star who made her own catchy songs, flashy videos, and mesmerizing dance moves!

It was also the first time that a female artist had FOUR No. 1 singles from her very first album!

The songs were “Straight Up,” “Forever Your Girl,” “Cold Hearted,” and “Opposites Attract.”

These days, 36 years after that No. 1 album, Abdul is still making an impact. She was recently awarded the Titan of Philanthropy Medal in San Diego.

She will also receive the Legacy Award at the 15th World Choreography Awards, for her distinguished contributions to the craft of choreography. That ceremony will be held November 17 in Los Angeles. Abdul has choreographed music videos for several artists, but also has done TV & film, including the movies “Big,” “Coming to America,” and “Jerry Maguire.”

Congrats to Paul Abdul, and here’s a Throwback to her first FOUR No. 1 songs!