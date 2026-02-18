Backstreet Boys Extend Vegas Run AGAIN!

If you haven’t gone to see the Backstreet Boys play the Las Vegas Sphere yet, this might be your sign to just do it already!

The Boys just added six more dates to their wildly successful residency. They will perform July 16, 17. 18, 23, 24, and 25.

Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, AJ McLean, Kevin Richardson, and Brian Littrell have delighted more than half a million fans since opening the show in July 2025. They’ve played 35 sold-out dates so far.

General on-sale for tickets will be February 27 – but there are Fan Club pre-sales and an artist pre-sale, too.

