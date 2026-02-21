Miss MTV? Try This!

If you’re one of those who still “want their MTV,” you might want to check out an enterprising new website!

MTV launched in 1981 and it was must-see television for many of us – we couldn’t wait to get home after school and see the latest music videos from Madonna, Michael Jackson, and more. By the 2010s, MTV had shifted away from music video programming in favor of reality programming. On December 31, 2025, new owner Paramount Global shut down several 24-hour MTV music channels in international markets. The main MTV channel remains, though you’d be hard-pressed to catch a music video on it nowadays.

Turns out, someone has tapped into the nostalgia for the MTV of yesterday! There’s a new website called MTV Rewind that is steadily gaining followers – and building its music video library. A welcome message calls it a “time machine” with 89,000 videos available from the 1970s to the 2020s. No ads, no login, it’s just a recreation of the original MTV viewing experience!

You can watch by decade, you can watch the first few minutes of MTV’s launch, you can watch VJ Mark Goodman, you can watch “MTV Unplugged!”

The site features a disclaimer from founder “FlexasaurusRex La Creme” on X, that MTV Rewind is an independent, non-commercial archival project that is not affiliated with, or endorsed by MTV, or parent companies Viacom and Paramount Global. All the videos are hosted on YouTube.

Give it a glance – and go back in time!