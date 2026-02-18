Springsteen’s Spring Tour Dates Announced

Bruce Springsteen speaks to the audience during the Light of Day Winterfest 2026 main event, “Bob’s Birthday Bash,” at Count Basie Center’s Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, on Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Rock and roll has its roots in rebellion – it started in the 1950s with artists like Elvis Presley, bucking norms and authority by expressing teenage independence.

Such is the theme of Bruce Springsteen’s new tour with the E Street Band, the Land of Hope and Dreams tour! In a statement, Springsteen said we are living in dark times and no matter what you believe in, it’s going to be a spring of Rock ‘n’ Rebellion!

The new tour will kick off March 31 in Minneapolis at the Target Center, and will end May 27 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

The Land of Hope and Dreams tour actually started last summer in Europe. Tickets go on sale Friday, and you can click here for tour dates and more information! 

 

