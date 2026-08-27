Broadway Honors Tim Curry

The late actor Tim Curry, who died yesterday at age 80, is being remembered for one of his most iconic characters.

The cast of Broadway’s “The Rocky Horror Show” paid tribute to Curry following their performance Wednesday night.

Paul Soileau, who stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter, the role Curry originated in the 1975 film, spoke to the crowd: “The role of Frank-N-Furter is a marvelous beast. Frank-N-Furter inhabits spaces and sneaks in spaces and places and old theater houses and old theaters like this, movie theaters, teenagers’ bedrooms… The way Frank-N-Furter survives is that he finds vessels and he goes into them and he takes them over and he keeps moving and moving and moving all around. And many people in this room, on this stage, have been a vessel for Frank-N-Furter over the years. But if you trace it all back, 53 years ago, there’s one home and one vessel. One mothership that Frank-N-Furter could actually call home, and it’s Tim Curry.”

Soileau also welcomed Luke Evans, who just wrapped his role as Frank-N-Furter, and Jake Shears, who will be taking over in September, for a special rendition of “I’m Going Home” from the musical.

Curry died at his home in Los Angeles. He had battled a number of health problems in recent years.

He was also well known for his other roles on the big and little screen – “Annie,” “Clue,” “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” and of course, as Pennywise the clown in the 1990 TV miniseries “It.”

Check out the tributes below – and thanks, Tim Curry, for the memories!

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