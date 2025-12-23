Most Popular Christmas Toys of the ’80s & ’90s

Dear Santa,

I’ve been so good this year! I would really like for you to bring me a Cabbage Patch Kid, pretty please!

We all had that one item on our Christmas lists that we just had to have! Whether it was the year’s hottest toy, the latest gadget, or the coolest shirt, there’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to find out if your wish had been granted.

We found a list of the most popular Christmas toys of the ’80s and ’90s… and wow, does it bring back some memories! Take a look and see if any of the items were on your (or your kids’) list!

1980: Rubik’s Cube

1981: Masters of the Universe

1982: Care Bears & My Little Pony

1983: Cabbage Patch Kids

1984: Trivial Pursuit

1985: Teddy Ruxpin

1986: Lazer Tag

1987: Jenga

1988: Nintendo Entertainment System

1989: Nintendo Game Boy

1990: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

1991: The Super Soaker water gun

1992: Super Nintendo (NES)

1993: Barney the purple dinosaur

1994: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers

1995: Beanie Babies

1996: Tickle Me Elmo

1997: Tamagotchi

1998: Furby

1999: Pokemon

That’s quite the list! Several are still being sold in updated versions, like Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Cabbage Patch Kids. Jenga has stood the test of time as well… Barney, not so much!