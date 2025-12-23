Most Popular Christmas Toys of the ’80s & ’90s
Dear Santa,
I’ve been so good this year! I would really like for you to bring me a Cabbage Patch Kid, pretty please!
We all had that one item on our Christmas lists that we just had to have! Whether it was the year’s hottest toy, the latest gadget, or the coolest shirt, there’s nothing better than waking up on Christmas morning to find out if your wish had been granted.
We found a list of the most popular Christmas toys of the ’80s and ’90s… and wow, does it bring back some memories! Take a look and see if any of the items were on your (or your kids’) list!
1980: Rubik’s Cube
1981: Masters of the Universe
1982: Care Bears & My Little Pony
1983: Cabbage Patch Kids
1984: Trivial Pursuit
1985: Teddy Ruxpin
1986: Lazer Tag
1987: Jenga
1988: Nintendo Entertainment System
1989: Nintendo Game Boy
1990: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
1991: The Super Soaker water gun
1992: Super Nintendo (NES)
1993: Barney the purple dinosaur
1994: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers
1995: Beanie Babies
1996: Tickle Me Elmo
1997: Tamagotchi
1998: Furby
1999: Pokemon
That’s quite the list! Several are still being sold in updated versions, like Care Bears, My Little Pony, and Cabbage Patch Kids. Jenga has stood the test of time as well… Barney, not so much!