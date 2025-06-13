Baywatch is Back?

Pamela Anderson
Jan 5, 2025; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Pamela Anderson at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

They’re bringing back the red swimsuits and slow-motion running on the beach!

Deadline reported that a “Baywatch” reboot is in the works! An executive at Fremantle said they are in advanced talks with Fox about the reboot, and they’ve hired “Burn Notice” creator Matt Nix to lead the series.

“Baywatch” was a huge show in the 1980s and ’90s about a group of lifeguards at Malibu Beach in Los Angeles. It starred David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, Yasmine Bleeth, David Charvet, and Carmen Electra.

The original series has been remastered into high definition for digital streaming. Right now you can watch “Baywatch” on Paramount Plus, Paramount+ Amazon Channel, and Paramount+ Roku Premium Channel.

