Simple Minds Almost Rejected Their Biggest Hit

Simple Minds is a Scottish rock band that hit No. 1 in the U.S. with the song “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” from the 1985 film “Breakfast Club.”

It’s THE song fans are most excited to hear on their current tour of North America.

BUT a new documentary reveals the group almost passed on the song!

“Simple Minds: Everything Is Possible” is showing in select theaters and streaming services and tells the history of the band.

The doc reveals that the group was approached by music producers and their record label about doing a song for the film. The group was interested, until they found out that the song had already been written. “We said, ‘Hang on a minute, what song? We write our own songs.’ And they said, ‘No, no. There’s a song written to go with a script, and it’s this guy Keith Forsey.’ We said, ‘Hmm, we don’t really do [other] people’s songs, but let’s check it out,’” said Jim Kerr, Simple Mind’s lead singer.

The group looked at it, but didn’t really like the song. They met with producers and even had a call from the film’s producer, the famed John Hughes. So Simple Minds decided to give it a go. They did the song in just three hours time, and added the “la la la la” part that fans still belt out to this day.

Simple Minds also had other hit songs like “Alive and Kicking” and “Sanctify Yourself.” Their tour is in North America right now and you can check tour dates and tickets HERE.