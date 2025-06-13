867-5309 Might Be a Magic Number

You’re probably already singing the numbers in your head after reading this headline. “867-5309/Jenny” is a song performed by Tommy Tutone and was a big hit in 1981.

It led to a bunch of people calling 867-5309 in whatever area code they happened to be in – and then of course, as the song goes, asking for Jenny. Many people who had the number soon gave it up because the calls were constant. Wikipedia has an entire section of documented problems and litigation centered around the phone number.

A Reddit thread also claims that today, the number is registered with most club memberships or rewards programs, so Tony Lorino decided to give it a try! Is 867-5309 really a magic number??? Check it out!

