Belinda Carlisle’s New Music

Belinda Carlisle has thrilled fans with the news that she’s releasing her ninth studio album later this summer!

The Go-Go’s singer said it’s titled “Once Upon a Time in California” and it’s 10 covers of songs she loved growing up in California.

The first single is out now and it’s Carlisle’s rendition of “The Air I Breathe” by The Hollies.

The new album is available for pre-order now at this link.

In a statement, Carlisle had this to say about the new album:

“I was born and raised in California at a time when music was an important part of Californian culture. I lived and breathed music, it was my great escape–a refuge of fantasy and imagination. Every day after school and when it was summer vacation, I would listen and sing along to the music on the radio for the entire day. Always fantasizing about being a singer myself, one day.

This collection of songs is the best representation of what I loved back then that I could think of– listening to it brings back so many memories of a time and a California that doesn’t really exist anymore,” she added. “That’s not meant to sound like a bad thing, it’s just different – there was an innocence and energy back then that was unique and magical. Things I doubt will ever be felt in quite the same way again. Here’s to the California of my dreams.”