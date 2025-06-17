Belinda Carlisle’s New Music

August 3, 2016; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Belinda Carlisle peforms at the Broward Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Elkman-USA TODAY NETWORK

Belinda Carlisle has thrilled fans with the news that she’s releasing her ninth studio album later this summer!

The Go-Go’s singer said it’s titled “Once Upon a Time in California” and it’s 10 covers of songs she loved growing up in California.

The first single is out now and it’s Carlisle’s rendition of “The Air I Breathe” by The Hollies.

The new album is available for pre-order now at this link. 

In a statement, Carlisle had this to say about the new album:

“I was born and raised in California at a time when music was an important part of Californian culture.  I lived and breathed music, it was my great escape–a refuge of fantasy and imagination. Every day after school and when it was summer vacation, I would listen and sing along to the music on the radio for the entire day. Always fantasizing about being a singer myself, one day.

This collection of songs is the best representation of what I loved back then that I could think of– listening to it brings back so many memories of a time and a California that doesn’t really exist anymore,” she added. “That’s not meant to sound like a bad thing, it’s just different – there was an innocence and energy back then that was unique and magical. Things I doubt will ever be felt in quite the same way again. Here’s to the California of my dreams.”

Continue Reading
You might also like
Entertainment News

Watch this sweet tribute to Brian Wilson

Entertainment News

Simple Minds Almost Rejected Their Biggest Hit

Entertainment News

Baywatch is Back?

Entertainment News

867-5309 Might Be a Magic Number

More Stories

Bono Reimagines This U2 Hit As a Solo Artist

Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson Has Died

The Cassette Tape Comeback

Mariah Carey’s New Music Hits Right Note With Fans

1 of 213