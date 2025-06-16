Watch this sweet tribute to Brian Wilson

Tributes are still pouring in for Brian Wilson, the founding member of the Beach Boys who died last week at age 82.

One musical tribute that’s getting a lot of attention is this video of British rocker Howard Jones, singing “God Only Knows” in memory of Wilson. Jones wrote on Facebook, “I loved the music of Brian Wilson and was so happy to meet him backstage at a gig in Brooklyn. I was able to say to him what a profound influence he was on my musical life. Thankyou Brian you will always be in my heart.”

Jones is 70 and you may know him from his biggest U.S. hit, “No One is to Blame,” from 1986.

Wilson’s daughter Carnie is also posting tributes to her dad. She revealed on Instagram that Father’s Day was incredibly hard, but she spent the day with family reminiscing.

Mike Love, Wilson’s bandmate, posted a lengthy tribute on his Instagram page as well. If you haven’t read it yet, it’s quite a moving memorial.

Rest in peace, Brian Wilson.