Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney!
The Beatle, the Sir, the living legend Paul McCartney is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!
McCartney is one of the most successful musicians in history – he taught himself piano and guitar as a kid, and is one of the most gifted songwriters of our time. He has penned a record 32 songs that have topped the Billboard Hot 100!
He’s a husband, father of five, and activist for causes near and dear to him: animal rights, poverty, and music education, among others.
So, today, his special day, it’s no wonder he’s in a celebrating state of mind! He posted this on his Instagram page:
View this post on Instagram
We also want to honor his long and lasting music legacy by sharing four of our favorite Paul McCartney songs from the 1980s! This Throwback will certainly strike a chord with fans… check them out!
Ebony and Ivory – 1982
The Girl is Mine – 1982
Say Say Say – 1983
No More Lonely Nights – 1984
Happy 83rd birthday to Sir Paul McCartney!