Happy Birthday, Paul McCartney!

The Beatle, the Sir, the living legend Paul McCartney is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!

McCartney is one of the most successful musicians in history – he taught himself piano and guitar as a kid, and is one of the most gifted songwriters of our time. He has penned a record 32 songs that have topped the Billboard Hot 100!

He’s a husband, father of five, and activist for causes near and dear to him: animal rights, poverty, and music education, among others.

So, today, his special day, it’s no wonder he’s in a celebrating state of mind! He posted this on his Instagram page:

We also want to honor his long and lasting music legacy by sharing four of our favorite Paul McCartney songs from the 1980s! This Throwback will certainly strike a chord with fans… check them out!

Ebony and Ivory – 1982

The Girl is Mine – 1982

Say Say Say – 1983

No More Lonely Nights – 1984



Happy 83rd birthday to Sir Paul McCartney!