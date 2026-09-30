Billy Joel Says Bye To His Bikes

Billy Joel’s motorcycle collection is movin’ out!

He will auction off over 70 bikes from his personal collection in New York City in November.

Joel has collected and restored vintage bikes for years – he even owned a motorcycle shop for a period of time on Long Island!

Joel said in a statement: “I’ve always been drawn to bikes built by people who cared about getting every detail right. I’ve loved building this collection. Now it’s someone else’s turn to hit the road.”

Joel owns bikes by Ducati, BMW, and Harley-Davidson, just to name a few. Proceeds from the auction will go to his Joel Foundation, which supports the arts in schools.

Billy Joel fans will know that motorcycles have played a huge part in his music. The video for “Uptown Girl” ends with Joel and Christie Brinkley riding off together. The lyric in the song “You May Be Right” also references motorcycles. “Even rode my motorcycle in the rain/And you told me not to drive/But I made it home alive/So you said that only proves that I’m insane.”

In 1982, Joel was involved in a serious motorcycle crash that badly injured his left hand.

The auction is set for November 20 and 21. Joel’s motorcycles will go on display to the public at Christie’s Rockefeller Center from October 8-12. You can learn more here.