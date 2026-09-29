Remembering Mr. Belding From Bayside

Some sad news – Dennis Haskins, the man who played Principal Richard Belding on “Saved by the Bell,” has died at age 75.

The New York Times reported Haskins died Sunday in California. No cause of death was given, but it was reported he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease several years ago and was living in a care facility.

As Mr. Belding at Bayside High School, he charmed the audience with his signature line, “Hey hey hey, what’s going on here?” when addressing students. “Saved by the Bell” aired four seasons on NBC, from 1989 to 1993. The show focused on Zack (Mark-Paul Gosselaar), Jessie (Elizabeth Berkley), Kelly (Tiffani Theissen), A.C. (Mario Lopez), Screech (Dustin Diamond), and Lisa (Lark Voorhies).

Several of the stars wrote tributes to Haskins. Lopez wrote on Instagram that he may have played the adult, but he was the biggest kid on set.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez)

Thiessen said that Haskins was a steady presence during her teenage years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffani Thiessen (@tiffanithiessen)

Voorhies said she will remember Haskins as a loyal friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Official Lark Voorhies (@reallarkvoorhies)

In addition to “Saved by the Bell,” Haskins appeared on shows like “The Dukes of Hazzard,” “Magnum, P.I.,” and “The Twilight Zone.”

His agent, Jay Schachter, said this in a statement: “Everyone loved Mr. Belding, and those of us who got to know Dennis loved him even more. He was a great person, and he loved, I mean absolutely LOVED his fans. He always had time for them, no matter what. He was my client and dear friend for over 20 years, and I will miss him terribly. I’m heartbroken.”

We will miss him, too! Enjoy these fun throwbacks of Mr. Belding!