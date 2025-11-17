Birthday Boy Ronnie DeVoe Has a Big Year Ahead

Happy 58th birthday to Ronnie DeVoe!

If the name doesn’t strike a bell right away, perhaps we’ll jog your memory a bit with these Throwback songs:





Ronnie DeVoe started out as a member of the popular boy band New Edition, bringing us hits like “Cool It Now” and “Candy Girl.” After New Edition broke up, he would join with other New Edition members Ricky Bell and Michael Bivins to form the ’90s trio Bell Biv DeVoe! BBD, as it came to be known, was an absolutely powerhouse group that successfully mixed soul, R&B, and hip-hop into their own distinctive sound. “Poison” and “Do Me!” were the group’s biggest hits.

The group has toured on and off over the years, and DeVoe has also gotten into real estate. He co-founded DeVoe Broker Associates, a real estate company based in Atlanta, Georgia. You may have also spotted him on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” when his wife Shamari became a cast member.

DeVoe has a big 2026 coming up, because he’s going on tour with New Edition! The New Edition Way Tour will feature New Edition, Boyz II Men, and Toni Braxton. It kicks off January 29, 2026, in California and will stop in 30 cities in the U.S. Tickets are on sale now and you can check the tour dates HERE.

