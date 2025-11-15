Whitesnake Singer Thanks Fans In Retirement Announcement
David Coverdale is done! The Whitesnake singer has announced he is retiring and hanging up his platform shoes and skin-tight jeans.
He posted a video announcement on Instagram, thanking fans for their support.
Coverdale is 74 and started in the group Deep Purple before joining Whitesnake in 1978. The group is best known for their “1987” album and the songs “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love,” and “Still of the Night.”
Whitesnake went on a farewell tour in 2022 but it was cut short due to Coverdale’s health issues.
Thanks, David Coverdale, for the music and sharing your talent with us all these years!