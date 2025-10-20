Brandy Explains Why She Cut Chicago Concert Short

Fans who went to Brandy and Monica’s The Boy is Mine tour in Chicago over the weekend did not get to hear the duo’s signature song, “The Boy is Mine.”

Brandy left the stage mid-performance and did not return.

She posted the reason why on her Instagram.

Monica sang the rest of the set by herself, but fans did not get to hear their 1998 hit, “The Boy is Mine.”

The tour was set to pick up last night in Indianapolis and then a brief break this week before resuming Friday in Nashville. You can check remaining tour dates HERE. 

 

