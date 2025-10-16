KISS Guitarist “Ace” Frehley Has Died

A co-founder and the lead guitarist of the rock band KISS has died. Paul Daniel “Ace” Frehley was injured during a fall last month and had canceled his upcoming tour dates.

Frehley’s family issued a statement to Variety:

“We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!”

Multiple outlets have reported that Frehley suffered a brain bleed in the fall two weeks ago and had been on a ventilator.

He was a founding member of KISS, along with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley, and Peter Criss.

He was with the group from 1973 to 1982, then left the group and embarked on a solo career.

He rejoined the group in 1996 and remained until 2002.

Frehley was 74 years old.