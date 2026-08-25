Superstar Dolly Parton Has Died

Dolly Parton, known to millions around the world as a singer, actress, and philanthropist, has died at age 80.

Her family released a statement through Parton’s nephew, Bryan Seaver, stating she died peacefully at her home in Nashville on Tuesday. A small, private service will be held for her family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Seaver explained that his aunt asked him to do the video years ago – and that he served as her head of security.

Parton is well-known across the globe for her songs, writing more has 3,000 of them during her lifetime. She performed some of them herself, like “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” and “9 to 5.” She released a total of 49 albums and won 11 Grammys. One of her biggest hits was “Islands in the Stream,” a duet with the late Kenny Rogers.

Parton was also an actress, making her film debut in 1980’s “9 to 5” with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. Parton only agreed to act in the film if she could write and perform the theme song.

She would go on to appear in 1982’s “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas” with Burt Reynolds, and “Steel Magnolias” in 1989 with Sally Field and Julia Roberts.

Parton was also a philanthropist, founding a library program that has given more than 300 million books to children around the world. She also famously donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in 2020, contributing to the development of the Moderna covid vaccine.

Parton was born in 1946 in Tennessee, the fourth of 12 children. She learned to play the guitar at 7 years old, and after high school graduation, moved to Nashville to pursue music. On her first day there, she met Carl Thomas Dean at a laundromat. The two married the following year and stayed together until his death in March 2025.

Thank you for everything, Dolly Rebecca Parton Dean.