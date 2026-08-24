Bret Michaels Cancels 2026 Tour

Bret Michaels needs more time to heal and focus on his health!

The Poison singer just canceled the rest of his 2026 Live and Amplified Tour dates and other appearances on doctor’s orders.

His official Instagram had a statement from his reps that they were pulling him off the road. Michaels has Type 1 diabetes and recently had procedures to remove a kidney stone and place a ureteral stent. His doctors wrote: “He wanted to attempt this show, but we feel there is a much-needed period of rest and slow recovery ahead, especially considering the heat and humidity during the summer months and the effect it can have on his blood sugar levels.”

Michaels later chimed in with his own words to fans, “I truly felt I would be able to do all these shows in spite of the recent medical domino effect that has occurred.” He went on to admit that the new medications, travel schedule, and heat all stacked up against him.

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Here’s wishing some R&R will help Michaels make a full recovery!