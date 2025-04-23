Bryan Adams: New tour, new label, new album

One of our favorite Throwback Nation artists is making some big and bold moves!

Bryan Adams, the musician who brought us songs like “Summer of ’69,” “Cuts Like a Knife,” and “(Everything I Do) I Do It For You,” has started his own independent record label. He will soon release a new album under that label, and he’s preparing to go on tour this summer!

Adams launched his own label, Bad Records, in 2024. His new album will come out in August. He told People Magazine that he has been involved every step of the way – from the album artwork to even visiting a record plant where they press the vinyl! “The best way to get your music out to people is to go on tour. I am excited to go and tell everybody about it,” Adams said. “It’s the first album I’ve ever released as an independent artist and it’s also a time when I’m self-managing myself. It’s all very new and exciting.”

Adams will kick off his Roll with the Punches Tour in May. Special guests Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo will join him on the U.S. dates. Ticket presales start Tuesday, April 29, with the general onsale Friday, May 2, at BryanAdams.com.