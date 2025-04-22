Rock Hall Inductees To Be Announced In New Way

Well, this is a different way of doing things!

The 2025 inductees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will be announced live this Sunday, April 27… on “American Idol!”

Host Ryan Seacrest will reveal the musicians receiving the honor.

Nominees include Mariah Carey, Phish, Outkast, Oasis, Billy Idol, Cyndi Lauper, Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, Joe Cocker, Bad Company, Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, and Maná.

Each nominee’s first single or album had to be released in 2000 or earlier.

This is the second nomination for several artists: Oasis, Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, White Stripes, and Joy Divison/New Order.

Mariah Carey told the Associated Press last month: “That’s a huge honor. I don’t know if I’m going to win it, so I don’t want to get too excited about it. So, I just want to say that, again, it’s a huge honor and I guess I didn’t expect it.”

Billy Idol told Billboard: “It’s pretty incredible. I’m really knocked out. It’s really fantastic, and what a great honor just to be included with those other fellow artists on that list. It caught me by surprise today, and I was completely bowled over.”

Cyndi Lauper also expressed her gratitude for the nomination, telling Billboard: “I am so grateful to my fans for my career. From the start, I’ve just wanted to make music that means something to people, that lifts them up and makes them feel seen. This honor, should I get in, is as much for them as it is for me. Thank you, Rock Hall.”

By contrast, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher does not seem thrilled by the nomination. He told “The Sunday Times” that the Rock Hall doesn’t really reflect rock and roll: “As much as I love Mariah Carey and all that, I want to say: do me a favor and [expletive] off. It’s like putting me in the rap hall of fame, and I don’t want to be part of anything that mentally disturbed. Besides, I’ve done more for rock n’ roll than half of them clowns on that board, so it’s all a load of bollocks.”

Well then! We will see who gets in on Sunday during “American Idol.” Also that night, the top 14 contestants on the show will perform songs by previous Rock Hall inductees.