Celebrating 40 Years of Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston performs during the first stop of the 'I'm Your Baby Tonight' tour April 18, 1991 at Thompson Boling Arena. North Knoxville resident David Van Dusen drove the bus for Houston during the tour. (Patrick Murphy-Racey/News Sentinel) 0214 Kclo Whitney Houston 2

Whitney Houston, one of the best-selling and most-awarded music artists of all time, released her debut album 40 years ago in 1985. ‘The Voice’ fell silent after her accidental death in 2012, but her long and incredibly successful career will be celebrated next month when a grouping of her clothes, shoes, and personal items go up for auction.

Julien’s Auctions will host Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation Auction starting August 11. Proceeds will support scholarships for college students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The items include an RIAA “Multi-Platinum” Sales Award for “The Bodyguard,” a bejeweled catsuit she wore while performing the I’m Your Baby Tonight Tour in 1991, and a Bob Mackie-designed casino jacket.

Courtesy: Julien's Auctions
You can see the auction items right now, and the sale will go live on August 11, two days after what would have been Houston’s 62nd birthday.

Check out the items here! 

