YOU Can Own Darth Vader’s Lightsaber

Listen up, Star Wars fans!

The lightsaber that Darth Vader actually used in “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” is going on the auction block!

It was used by Darth Vader to duel with Luke Skywalker in both films, and does feature a little damage from those scenes. It’s one of the rarest and most sought-after Star Wars props in existence, having been in a private collection for decades.

What Star Wars fan wouldn’t want to own this piece of movie history?

Well, as you might imagine, it’ll cost you a pretty penny.

The pre-sale value estimate is ranging from $1 million to $3 million!

This year marks the 45th anniversary of “The Empire Strikes Back,” so the movie memorabilia site Propstore said this is the perfect time to offer it up to fans.

“Surviving genuine lightsaber props from the original trilogy of films are exceedingly rare, and Propstore is honored to present this historic artifact in our September sale,” said Propstore COO Brandon Alinger. “It is a grail-level piece, worthy of the finest collections in the world.”

The lightsaber will go on a three-city press tour of London, New York, and Beverly Hills, along with three other notable pieces of movie memorabilia: Indiana Jones’ bullwhip and belt, a hero close-up neuralyzer from “Men in Black,” and Sauron’s helmet from “Lord of the Rings.”

The auction begins in September… until then, there’s plenty of other Star Wars items to check out on the Propstore site.