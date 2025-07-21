Billy Joel Tells Fans: “Don’t Worry About Me”

The Piano Man wants you to know he’s going to be OK!

Billy Joel talked exclusively with People Magazine about his health, months after revealing he had been diagnosed with the brain condition normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).

Joel said: “I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m okay. What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

The brain condition is treatable – and presents with symptoms affecting hearing, vision, and balance.

Joel called the diagnosis “disturbing” and said his balance was a main symptom. “It was like being on a boat all the time,” he said.

“It was scary, but I’m okay. I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything,” Joel told the magazine.

Great news from Joel, who is also telling his life’s story for the first time. Part one of “And So It Goes,” a documentary on his life and career, premiered last week on HBO. The second part will come out Friday, July 25.

In the doc, Joel said music is the reason he’s here today at age 76. “I think music saved my life. It gave me a reason to live,” he said.