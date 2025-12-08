The Most-Played On Jukeboxes Award Goes To…

You’re out at your favorite establishment and spot the jukebox in the corner.

Quick, what’s the song you want to play???

TouchTunes is an interactive music platform that tracks jukebox selections and they’ve just released their 2025 Year-End Charts. It shows which songs and artists are played the most!

And this is no surprise to us here at Throwback Nation Radio, but nostalgic throwback hits are all over the charts!

Take, for instance, the Top 10 Bands getting the most punches and plays…

Top 10 Bands

AC/DC Lynyrd Skynyrd Nickelback Fleetwood Mac The Rolling Stones Creed Metallica Eagles Creedence Clearwater Revival Led Zeppelin

The most-played male and female artists are pretty current, when it comes to the top overall songs that are played, throwback hits continue to outperform newer releases. Here are just a few:

“I Wanna Dance With Somebody” — Whitney Houston

“Sweet Caroline” — Neil Diamond

“Simple Man” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Fat Bottomed Girls” — Queen

“Rockstar” — Nickelback

“Brown Eyed Girl” — Van Morrison

“Higher” — Creed

Pretty cool, right? Turns out we all want to throwback when we’re at our favorite bar or restaurant!