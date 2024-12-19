Elton John Reimagines His Christmas Classic

Elton John’s classic Christmas carol, “Step Into Christmas,” has a new music video merging the past with the present!

The song came out in 1973 and has become a holiday staple. The original video shows John having a merry good time at his piano, singing, and playfully mugging for the camera. The studio is festive with a feather boa sitting across the top of the piano, balloons, and confetti.

The new reimagined video stars actress Cara Delevingne as Elton, and splices shots of 1973 Elton and Cara’s Elton side-by-side.

We have to say, she does a pretty good Elton John!

John said in a statement, “I saw Cara at Glastonbury last summer, and we talked about how much we’d love to work together if the right idea came up… When someone suggested the idea of her playing me in a riff on the 1973 ‘Step Into Christmas’ video, I just thought it was the perfect opportunity.”

We agree – the video is fun to watch!

Here’s the new video, followed by the original!

OK, now in the immortal words of Elton John… Eat drink and be merry, come along with me! Step into Christmas!