Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day! The civil rights leader was born on this day in 1929, and this holiday is meant to celebrate his life and legacy.
It’s the only federal holiday designated as a National Day of Service to encourage all Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.
Americorps has a website in honor of MLK Day, with lots of ideas for big and little service projects. They all make an impact, so check them out!
In the meantime, we thought we’d share our Top Ten favorite MLK quotes: