George Foreman: Boxer and Grillmaster Has Died At 76

Legendary boxer George Foreman, the two-time world heavyweight champion, Olympic gold medalist, and entrepreneur, has died at the age of 76.

His family posted on his official Instagram account Friday night.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by George Foreman (@biggeorgeforeman)

Foreman had one of the hardest punches in boxing history. He MADE history several times over the years – one of his most famous fights was the famous “Rumble in the Jungle” against Muhammad Ali in 1974. Foreman had vowed to kill Ali in the ring – but Ali knocked Foreman out. The two were bitter enemies for years – and then 20 years later, became close friends before Ali’s death in 2016.

Foreman retired from boxing in 1977, but returned to the ring in 1987.

Then in 1994, he fought Michael Moorer for the world championship, winning by knockout in the 10th round.

That same year, he released the George Foreman Grill, and the Lean Mean Fat Reducing Grilling Machine became an instant hit. More than 100 million units were sold worldwide. He sold the commercial rights to the grill in 1999 for $138 million!

Foreman fought his final fight in 1997, a majority decision loss to Shannon Briggs.

He was also a ringside analyst for HBO through 2004.

Foreman leaves behind his wife, Mary, and had 12 children.