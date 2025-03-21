Slippery When Wet. And LITERALLY wet!

This might be one of the best album re-releases ever!

Bon Jovi’s incredibly successful third album, Slippery When Wet, came out in 1986. It spent eight weeks at No. 1, was the top-selling album of 1987, and is now certified Diamond. It’s been called the album that was a breakthrough for hair metal! It brought us some of Bon Jovi’s best-known songs: “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “Livin’ on a Prayer,” and “Never Say Goodbye.”

Bon Jovi took the album’s title to heart with the recent limited edition release. The vinyl album has actual water between the two sides of the disc! It sold out pretty quickly, but we did find it on eBay going for between $500 and $750. There were only 1,300 copies produced.

The band also released a picture disc, a new cassette, a Deluxe Edition, and other digital streaming options.

Definitely a cool piece of pop culture!